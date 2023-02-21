Major winter storm moving closer - Winter Storm Watch issued

LANSING, Mich. — Expect snow, sleet, and freezing rain to create travel woes. Some areas could have significant impacts as well as power outages late Wednesday through Thursday.

Wednesday after 1pm will be the leading edge of this storm system. Expect heavy snow to start with a slow transition to freezing rain that will creep further and further north the later into Wednesday afternoon and evening we get. Some areas along I-94 could have nearly 12hrs of freezing rain with significant accumulations of ice. This could cause power outages in that area. Wind will be gusting to 25mph out of the northeast. This will put additional stress on any tree, power line, or surface the ice is stuck too. Lots of weight plus wind is not good.

Thursday we'll bring in some warmer air up to Lansing and everywhere south. This will quickly melt off some of the ice that has accumulated. However, a flash freeze moves in Thursday evening with lows in the single digits Friday morning. More slick conditions will be likely.

Anywhere north of Clinton County will be all snow all the time with significant accumulations expected. Most will receive more than a foot by Thursday afternoon.

Of course, a single degree or even a fraction of a degree can mean everything or nothing with freezing rain and ice. This means big changes could come with a more detailed forecast as it gets closer. Please stay tuned for updates.

