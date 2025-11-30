LANSING, Mich. — Small Business Saturday brought shoppers out to support local businesses across greater Lansing, with owners reporting welcome boosts to their bottom lines during a year with challenges.



Local businesses experienced increased foot traffic and sales as neighbors shopped at stores in REO Town and attended markets in Delta Township with over 80 vendor booths.

Small business owners faced economic challenges this year including supply issues from tariffs and reduced spending on luxury items as customers tightened budgets.

Community support extends beyond shopping with local businesses serving as gathering places for fundraisers, events, and keeping money circulating within the local economy.

"Small business Saturday is always a big boost for us," said Jenn Carpenter, who owns Deadtime Stories in REO Town. Her store specializes in spooky gifts and books.

WATCH: Local shoppers turn out for Small Business Saturday across greater Lansing

Local shoppers turn out for Small Business Saturday across greater Lansing

"We employ community members, we're the first place people come when they're looking for donations for fundraisers and events and they need windows to put their flyers in," Carpenter said.

Carpenter said the boost in business is welcome, especially after a year with challenges.

"Between supply issues due to tariffs, the economy, luxury items are usually the first to go when the budget gets tightened," Carpenter said.

Neighbors went from shop to shop throughout the day looking for the perfect gifts. Customers like Carolyn Gunnell said it's personal.

"I wanna support the community, the town. My daughter owns a small business, so, I know how hard it is," Gunnell said.

Support for small businesses didn't just stop in REO Town. In Delta Township there were more than 80 booths filled with gifts, snacks and more from small businesses for neighbors to visit.

Market organizer Kathie Dunbar highlighted the importance of keeping money local.

"When we're buying Christmas gifts for our family, our money buys Christmas gifts for their family too, it's not getting shipped off to another state," Dunbar said.

Dunbar said the market will continue through March on the last Saturday of every month.

Neighbor Kathleen Rogers said she spent the day discovering new local businesses.

"Don't be afraid to walk into a business that you've never been in before you never know what they might have, that they would just love to put under your tree," Rogers said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.