Local pro wrestling comes to The Fledge

LANSING, Mich. — The capital city had professional wrestling on full display on Saturday, with all the trappings of a great match; spandex tights, a full sized ring and hot dogs.

“We set up a full pro wrestling ring in the middle of the fledge seating around it. We have trained certified wrestlers here from all over the state, and it's just an amazing thing to see this art and sport and entrepreneurship all come together," said Jerry Norris who owns and operates the Fledge.

About 20 wrestlers from all over the Great Lakes region participated in Saturday's event, which allowed community members a front row seat to some bone shaking wrestling. It's all thanks to a partnership between American Lucha Libre and Capital Pro Wrestling— which is a professional wrestling organization based right here in Lansing.

“My favorite part was when that guy over there won his match– I’ve been having a great time out here," said Nick Hilton who attended the event.

"I can’t wait to see what happens!" Added James Gilson.

Zack Macomber who is one of the event promoters says local events are a great way for wrestlers to showcase their talent.

“Most of these guys go through years worth of training to be able to get in the ring in the first place and then constant training afterwards to be able to stay in shape, stay in ring shape and be able to put on the best performances," he said.

