Local non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace will build and donate 120 child beds on Sunday, March 21

On Sunday March 21, the Lansing chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit dedicated to building twin-sized beds for children, is hosting a bed-building marathon starting at 9 a.m. on Pierson Highway in Lansing. Their goal is to build at least 120 beds.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, 2021

"We've never done it where we build and deliver on the same day. We normally build, put everything in storage, then we start doing deliveries here and there. This time we're doing a build, delivery, all in the same day. I'm not going to have any material in a storage unit after this. It's just what we're building, we're putting in homes that day," Jarrod Olsen, president of the Lansing chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Olsen says they already have 200 volunteers signed up to help with the event, but that they are always looking for more volunteers and donations. Olsen says if you show up, he will find something for you to do. For more information on this event, how to participate and how you can apply for bed, you can click here.

