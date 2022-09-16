Local mid-Michigan students to hold candidate forum before November election

LANSING, Mich. — Local students are set to ask tough questions next week at a candidate forum held at Lansing Community College’s West Campus.

The forum, which is sponsored by public policy organization Michigan’s Children, will host state and federal office seekers and provide students with an opportunity to ask policy questions about issues facing them today.

Students are members of Peckham Youth Services, a local vocational rehabilitation program and Highfields Inc., which provides counseling and other services for young people and their families.

“These amazing young people care deeply about hard issues because they have already, in their short lives, been impacted by these topics,” said Nate Burmeister, a reentry services manager with Peckham.

Many of the students participating in the forum are enrolled in Ingham Academy, a local alternative high school for students who have been expelled from their home high schools. They have a personal connection to the questions they will ask candidates about issues that they see in their communities.

On the roster are candidates from closely-watched races like state Sen. Tom Barrett and Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who are both vying to represent Michigan’s newly-redrawn 7th Congressional District.

Candidates from Michigan’s 21st state Senate District, like Sarah Anthony, and candidates from both the 76th and 77th state House Districts will also be in attendance.

The forum is not a debate, and the event sponsors will not be endorsing candidates at the end of the night. Instead, organizers hope this event will provide students an opportunity to highlight issues they want to see addressed in their communities.

The candidate forum will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

