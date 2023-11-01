Local General Motors workers prepare to return to work following the strike

As General Motors employees prepare to return to work, we spoke with Local 1753 board members about their journey to a new contract

Local 1753 President Dwight Jackson and Sergeant at Arms Jean Duchemin explained that their work isn't done yet but they are pleased with the outcome of this strike

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A lawn that was once filled with UAW employees on the picket lines is now empty.

GM employees here in Mid-Michigan and across the country are returning to work following a six week strike that they say was well worth the fight

"..... Breathless...I'll probably be crying for the next two weeks"

Workers in our neighborhoods say it's a long awaited win for the working class...

"I mean it's mind boggling right... I keep telling people this isn't just UAW history this is American history"

The tentative agreement between General Motors and the UAW addresses several issues presented by union members including a highly desired pay increase for all

"When I walked out that door I was making 23 dollars an hour but once we ratify it I'll be making 35 and by the end of this contract...$42.95"

Now, the time has come for workers to leave the picket lines and head back to work.

But the reminders of the last 40 plus days will carry on for a long time ahead...

"This togetherness that we have I want that to continue inside the plant. Before this I felt like we were not as strong as we could be inside but 2019 taught us a lesson"

And how they've set the standard for the rest of the working class

"We don't have great jobs anymore we have excellent jobs"

