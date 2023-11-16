Local experts weigh in on what may happen next in contract negotiations between General Motors and the UAW

Unions across the country are currently voting Yes or No to the tentative agreement between GM and the UAW

Local unions here in Mid-Michigan have voted no and now the fate of this agreement is up in the air

We spoke with Dr. Timothy Nash from Northwood University

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It isn't clear what will happen next. If the contract isn't voted in - will workers return to the picket line?

A rejection of this tentative agreement could have big impacts for auto workers in Mid-Michigan... And the company they work for.

General Motors employs thousands of workers in our neighborhoods..

But experts now say the company that's deeply embedded in the community.. May face another hurdle ahead...

"Its a contract that certainly is good for the union members... I don't think its in the best interest of the company long term"

Dr. Timothy Nash is with the Northwood University economic research department and was once apart of the UAW himself

He believes that while the company's future may be impacted by this new deal..

Many workers may be rejecting it because of the past.

"And the reason why they're not happy is because they went through bankruptcy. They lost a lot of benefits and they were hoping to get a lot of those benefits back"

And that may be playing out in votes across the country..

Many are now left with the question.... What happens next and Dr. Nash says its most likely one of two options..

"Go back to the negotiating table or go back on strike"

Both of which could have major impacts for both employer.. And employee..

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

