Local business owners join the reparations conversation in our neighborhoods

With conversatiobs being held around reparations in our neighborhood, people are wondering how this money can be best invested into the black community

We spoke with Deardra Westfall, owner of Nature 92, who is looking for not just a paycheck but resources

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The issue of reparations is buzzing around our neighborhoods following a local churches $40,000 check presented to the Justice League of Greater Lansing. Now, we're taking a closer look at where that money may go.

"I'm stunned. I didn't think id ever see that" Natures 92 owner Deardra Westfall said. "There's resources out here you just have to know about them."



Westfall says efforts to increase education and business ownership in the black community are a worthy cause.

"I think that's phenomenal to play into businesses and give money to businesses to help us create generational wealth because that's what its truly about is generational wealth not just a paycheck," Westfall said

The effort to make that possible comes from the Justice League of Greater Lansing And up to $100,000 from the First Presbyterian church.

Sunday, the church presented a $40,000 check to move these focuses forward.

"And because African Americans don't have generational wealth in this country its difficult to have housing even" said Willye Bryan, founder, Justice League of Greater Lansing Michigan.

For these reasons black business owners are looking to turn this shock into actions from the community.

"Something to give us a leg up" Westfall said.

On Wednesday, February 28, The Justice League is hosting a panel discussion at the East Lansing Public Library with community members and organizations who helped build the justice leagues $350,000 endowed reparations fund. This event is open to the public and hopes to answer the question "How did we get here?"

