LIVE BLOG: winter weather whips across Mid-Michigan

With this live blog, we will keep you updated with the latest weather forecasts and videos from our reporters in the field detailing the latest conditions as winter weather moves through Mid-Michigan.

11:45 AM

Neighborhood news reporter Claire Bacarella describes the impact of winter weather at the Capital Region International Airport:

Claire describes winter weather impact at Capital Region International Airport

12:00 PM

Colder air, snow, and wind have returned to Mid-Michigan after a mild weekend. Here's the latest forecast from Fox 47 meteorologist Jake Derees detailing what you can expect today, and for the rest of the week:

Fox 47 News Wind Advisory in effect through 7 PM Monday evening with gusts up to 50 mph possible

https://www.fox47news.com/weather/strong-winds-and-snow-could-lead-to-dicey-road-conditions-across-mid-michigan-monday

12:25 PM

Neighborhood news reporter Darius Udrys has an update on the winter weather conditions in Jackson and a water main break:

Darius describes weather conditions in Jackson and has details on a water main break

