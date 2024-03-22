LIVE BLOG: Winter weather makes its return to Mid-Michigan

12:00 PM

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg.

I'm at Lansing's Capital Region International Airport, where residents are leaving for spring break to escape the cold.

Russell Shellberg at The Lansing Airport

Teams are hard at work clearing the roads in the neighborhoods.

This is a look from the MDOT cameras on I-96 East at US-127 around noon.

Snow plow timelapse

11:00 AM

Remember when we were talking about the first day of Spring...

This didn't age well 😐 If you have to drive on the snowy roads today, remember:

· Give yourself extra time to reach your destination

· Keep More Distance between you and the vehicle in front of you

· Don't Crowd the Plow

· #DriveSlow on Ice and Snow! ❄ https://t.co/0guHTbVsTF — Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) March 22, 2024

10:00 AM

FOX 47 Neighborhood reporter Darius Udrys says the plows are out in his neighborhood in Jackson.

Snow plow in Jackson

According to FOX 47 Meteorologist Jake DeRees, Jackson is expected to see between 1 and 2 inches of snow. For the full forecast, clickhere.

9:00 AM

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to slow down.

Deputies report dozens of accidents across the county and tell people to plan extra time if they are heading out.

6:00 AM

Snow is begging to fall in our neighborhoods.

We will have a heavy band of snow throughout the morning.

Flurries stick around much of the day before another heavy band of snow comes in around 6:00 pm just in time for the evening commute.

