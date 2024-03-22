Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Winter weather makes its return to Mid-Michigan

Our neighborhoods are under a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight.
Snowy morning in Lansing
FOX 47 News
Snow making commutes difficult in and around Lansing
Snowy morning in Lansing
Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 12:15:56-04

12:00 PM

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg.

I'm at Lansing's Capital Region International Airport, where residents are leaving for spring break to escape the cold.

Russell Shellberg at The Lansing Airport

Teams are hard at work clearing the roads in the neighborhoods.

This is a look from the MDOT cameras on I-96 East at US-127 around noon.

Snow plow timelapse

11:00 AM

Remember when we were talking about the first day of Spring...

10:00 AM

FOX 47 Neighborhood reporter Darius Udrys says the plows are out in his neighborhood in Jackson.

Snow plow in Jackson

According to FOX 47 Meteorologist Jake DeRees, Jackson is expected to see between 1 and 2 inches of snow. For the full forecast, clickhere.

9:00 AM

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to slow down.

Deputies report dozens of accidents across the county and tell people to plan extra time if they are heading out.

6:00 AM

Snow is begging to fall in our neighborhoods.

We will have a heavy band of snow throughout the morning.

Flurries stick around much of the day before another heavy band of snow comes in around 6:00 pm just in time for the evening commute.

