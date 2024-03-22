Winter Snow Finally Shows as Spring Starts

March 22nd Web Weather Forecast A.M.

Winter is back, but a little too late as Spring officially started this past Tuesday, March 19th. This morning we saw snow start to accumulate in northern and central counties of Mid-Michigan with our three border counties seeing trace amounts this morning.

Snow will continue to fall throughout the afternoon hours through most of our area, but what we are now focused on is another band that could have higher snowfall rates, bringing an additional inch or two to some areas.

This band was initially forecast north of our areas, but over the past couple of days, we have seen it shift south slightly and could possibly impact P.M. Commutes for northern communities including Lansing and Charlotte.

Snow should taper off heading into the evening hours around 10 P.M. and we will be left with a dry, breezy weekend ahead as temps gradually rise again.

