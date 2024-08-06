LIVE BLOG: 2024 Michigan Primary

6 AM

Voters in our neighborhoods are heading to the polls to vote in Michigan's primary election. Candidates from today's races will face off in the general election in November.

U.S. Senate

Senator Debbie Stabenow is not running for reelection. The seat will be up for grabs



Hill Harper (D)

Elissa Slotkin (D)

Justin Amash (D)

Sherry O’Donnell (R)

Sandy Pensler (R)

Mike Rogers (R)

76th District Representative in State Legislature

Peter Jones of Lansing (R)

Andy Shaver of Charlotte (R)

Incumbent Angela Witwer (D) will run against the Republican nominee.

77th District Representative in State Legislature



Emily E. Dievendorf (D - Incumbent) of Lansing

Angela Matthews of Lansing (D)

Julie L. DeRose of DeWitt (R)

Cady Ness-Smith of Eagle (R)

78th District Representative in State Legislature

Gina Johnsen of Odessa (R - Incumbent))

Jon Rocha of Hastings (R)

Christine M. Terpening (D) will run against the Republican nominee.

Jackson County Public Safety Millage

The millage is for building a brand new jail at the Chanter Road facility in Jackson, with neighbors paying the cost. The millage would cost those who own a $100,000 home about $45 per year.

To see what is on your ballot, click here

To find your precinct, click here

Things to know when heading to the polls:



Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. You can vote if you are in line by 8:00 p.m. at your polling place.

Must be 18

Must be a U.S. Citizen

Must be a Michigan resident for at least 30 days

Not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison

Will be asked to show a form of ID. If you don’t have one, you will be asked to sign an affidavit explaining you don’t have an ID

