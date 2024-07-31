Is a new jail in Jackson's future? Neighbors weigh in on the county's public safety millage

Video shows neighbors sharing their perspective on the Jackson County public safety millage.

Captain Anthony Stewart shares that consequences of the millage not passing may lead to losing deputies, as operations cost depend on the millage.

For those who own a $100,000 home, the millage would cost $45 per year. Voters will determine if the millage passes on August 6.

"A millage is just the way it has to get done," says Jackson County Sheriff's Department Captain, Anthony Stewart, referring to the public safety millage voters will decide on August 6.

The goal of the millage would be to build a brand new jail at the Chanter Road facility, something Stewart says is long overdue. Jackson's neighbors would foot the bill, costing those who own a $100,000 home about $45 per year.

"If you break that down, we're talking pennies a day," says Stewart. "For those pennies a day, it's going to improve our public safety."

Hear more about what he has to say, regarding public safety:

Captain Stewart shares his biggest concern

For some, it's not that simple. Tim Keyes isn't open to paying any extra in taxes. He says, "Property taxes have increased significantly in recent years, regardless of any millages that have been passed due to inflation and generous assessments from the county."

On the other hand, Stu Kail agreed a millage was necessary after touring the facility himself in 2022. He says, "This is a public safety opportunity for our community, and when we think about the ability to hold people who have broken the law, to keep them there, and potentially get access to mental health and things they may need... I think that's incredibly important."

WATCH: What would a new jail mean for public safety?

What would a new jail mean for public safety?

Keyes says he would like to see more from the county on where his tax dollars are going. "I don't feel like the county has been very detailed with how much the building is going to cost and how much operational cost are contained in that millage," says Keyes. According to the Sheriff's Department, he total cost of the jail is projected at $54,462,520.41

Kail believes the issue of public safety is enough to vote "Yes." He says, "I think about my kids. I want my kids to stay in Jackson. I want my kids to work here. I want my kids to raise their families here. This is something that's going to impact them, and other people in our community for generations to come."

Whereas Keyes hopes the tax is something that won't be passed down to future generations. "20 years ago, we paid to have the Chanter Road facility built to ease overcrowding. Now, we're in the same position 20 years later. Who's to say this will address those issues and my kids aren't going to have to pay for it 20 years from now?"

WATCH: Deputies weigh in

"We can't arrest people that need to be arrested." Jackson County sheriff department weighs in on new jail proposal

A decision officials from the sheriff's department say would have a far-reaching impact.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook