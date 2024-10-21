LIONS ROAR: Local businesses ride the wave of team success.

The Detroit Lions success over the past years can be felt by local business owners here in Lansing.

Local bars and apparel shops are seeing more Lions fans support their businesses.

“They’re doing so good we can't keep them on the shelf long enough.” Said Al Salas, owner, Lansing Athletics.

From apparel shops to bars, local business owners are seeing the benefits of a good Lions team.

“It’s a better crowd, It’s a steadier crowd, more relaxed wanting to watch the Lions, much better than halftime and go home, you get to sit and watch the whole game now.” Said Jeffrey Jones, owner, Lucky's Sports Bar.

At Lucky’s Sports Bar in REO town, fans recall the past.

“I remember the 0-16 season, They’d black it out so you couldn’t even watch it” Said Alejo Sepulveda, Lions fan.

But now the atmosphere is different.

“The fan presence is greater than I’ve actually seen in quite a while so there’s a lot of rage about the team and what we can possibly do this year.” Said Sepulveda.

This new Lions team calls for more merchandise on the shelves in Al Salas store Lansing Athletics, and team gear is selling fast.

“Lions gear, weather its t-shirt, hats, sweatshirt jackets, you name it.” Said Salas.

Salas says he’s seen his sales of lions gear reach new heights

“Now we see our sales triple within the last year” Said Salas.

“I thought we had reached our max but every week our numbers kept on going up and as you can see we have a lot more merchandise than we had before.” Said Salas.

And with the Lions win, business owners note there has been success across the board this year.

“Michigan sports are doing really well and being a sports bar what more can we ask for.” Said Jones.

Business Owners pledge their support for the Lions.

“I hope they go all the way and win the super bowl.” Said Salas.

“I Hope we win the superbowl and go Lions.” Said Sepulveda.

“Go Lions!” Said Jones.

