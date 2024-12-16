Lions fans gather for Art and Jake Sports Bar's grand opening in Lansing

Lions fans attended the grand opening of Art and Jake's Sports Bar in Lansing as the Lions play in crucial games

This is the seventh location for the Macomb County, Michigan-based restaurant.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors watched Sunday's crucial game.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Sunday, neighbors came out to watch what many thought could be a possible Super Bowl preview—perfect timing for the grand opening of Art and Jakes Sports Bar and Grill.

“Our original date of opening was Monday. It was supposed to be for tomorrow, Monday, e then realized the Lions were playing the Bills today, and we said we have 89 fantastic-looking TVs, let's get them working and people in and viewing them.” said CEO Brennan Trpcevski.

Neighbors like Mike Campbell said he’s seeing prides of Lions fans come to several of the bars around the area.

“It’s definitely getting Honolulu blue with everyone celebrating and doing their thing,” Campbell said.

He added that having another location to come to is something positive for the area.

“Just a new environment, get people out. We need a few more restaurants, spread people out around this town a little more,”

“It’s another option to go to, so we’re excited, and we’ll be here another time.” Said Bonita Sanchez, Lions Fan.

Art and Jakes is based in Macomb County just outside Detroit, and this is the seventh location.

Trpcevski explained that the decision to expand to Lansing was influenced by a personal connection, and this opening carries a special meaning to his family.

“My dad, who started this company and founded it back in ’02, wanted to come to Lansing because my sisters started to go to college here at Michigan State a couple of years back. They’re in their senior year now. Unfortunately, my dad does not get to see this building because he passed away in June,” Trpcevski said.

With the opening Sunday, Trpcevski said he is excited for what’s to come.

“This is one of our biggest and best locations yet. Each of our locations is amazing, but this one just has a little bit of a different aspect with it being so much more,” he said.

Another option for fans of a team with big playoff plans.

