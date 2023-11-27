Light snow and some cold to finish of deer season in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Expect some more accumulations into Tuesday followed by some warmer temperatures and melting of the snow. There could be some rain on the final day of firearm deer season.

Overnight lake effect bands will continue to breeze through the region with lows all the way down in the 10s. This will cause snow to be fluffy and accumulation rather quickly in some spots. In the most potent bands, some areas could pick up between 1-2" of additional snow by Tuesday morning. Other areas could only get a dusting. Winds will be from the northwest at 10-15mph which will cause the wind chill to be in the single digits as times.

Tuesday will greet us with some sun in certain areas as lake effect snow bands shift around and come to an end. Winds will remain from a westerly direction at around 10mph giving wind chill values in the 10s despite highs in the 20s. Enjoy that tracking snow!

Wednesday we'll start the day in the 10s once again with highs topping the freezing mark into the afternoon. Snow will start to melt off. Winds will be gusty out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

For the final day of firearm deer season on Thursday, some rain could move in during the late afternoon along and south of I-94. In the morning, temperatures will still be in the 20s with quiet conditions. Winds will be southwest 10-20mph.

Enjoy!

