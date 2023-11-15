Large storm system could disrupt travel before Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. — A large-scale storm system could bring wind, rain, and some snow to the Great Lakes. Areas in northern Michigan may even see some lake-effect snow into the Thanksgiving holiday.

We're watching two storms systems that will merge into one large system to our northeast. This puts us in Michigan on the cold side of the circulation leading into Thanksgiving.

Tuesday a system moves in from the south packing a lot of wind and some heavy rainfall. The center of the low pressure appears to move from southern Indiana to Detroit, putting Lansing and Jackson on the cooler side of the system. This will cause high temperatures in the lower 40s while wind and rain pummel the area. Most models are keeping rain totals Tuesday between 1/2-1" with wind gusting upward of 35mph out of the northwest.

While the system to the south is moving into southeast Michigan, another storm system is spiraling in Canada north of Lake Superior. The cold front with this system might meet up with the larger system to the south. Then, the southern system could merge with the northern system off to our northeast in Quebec. This will cause uninterrupted cold to funnel down from the Arctic over the Great Lakes for Wednesday into Thanksgiving.

Cold air such as this moving over the very warm waters of the Great Lakes will likely cause some lake effect snow near the Lake Michigan shoreline and snow belt areas off to the north. High temperatures might struggle to top the freezing mark by Wednesday and into Thanksgiving with lows in the middle 20s.

I'll keep you updated as it nears!

