Lansing youth boxing program aims to prevent gun violence

A teen was hurt in a weekend shooting in Lansing, adding to a growing number of youth impacted by gun violence in recent weeks. The Village Lansing is working to interrupt the paths that lead to gun violence and give teens a safe place to go this summer and beyond.

A teen was hurt in a weekend shooting in Lansing, with no further update yet on the investigation

Six people under 20-years-old have been shot in Lansing so far in 2026, including a 5-year-old, according to numbers from Advance Peace. That does not include the shooting over the weekend

The Village Lansing youth boxing program aims to prevent violence by teaching discipline and confidence

WATCH: Lansing boxing program targets youth gun violence

Lansing boxing program targets youth gun violence

According to numbers from the advocacy group Advance Peace, verified by the Lansing Police Department, six people under 20-years-old have been shot in Lansing so far this year. That does not include the shooting over the weekend. All of the cases have been non-fatal, and the youngest victim was 5-years-old.

Michael Lynn III, youth head boxing coach at The Village Lansing, said a big part of prevention is giving kids somewhere to go and someone to count on.

"A need for space for kids to be and do and learn things like boxing, but also discipline, self confidence," Lynn said.

That is the goal of the youth boxing program through The Village Lansing. Lynn said it is not just about training in the ring, but about building routine, respect and belonging.

"People in general are lacking things like discipline, accountability, confidence. Confidence is why a lot of conflict happens," Lynn said.

He believes if kids can build confidence and accountability at The Village Lansing, it can change how they handle conflict outside.

"If everyone walked around with that mindset that, I'm confident in me and what I am regardless of anything, things would be different," Lynn said.

As work continues to reduce shootings in the future, officials said there is no further update yet regarding the investigation into the weekend's shooting.

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