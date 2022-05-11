Lansing woman, Iowa man killed in head on crash on I-96 near Howell

LANSING, Mich. — A 30-year-old Lansing woman and 29-year-old Iowa man died early Wednesday morning after a head-on crash on Interstate 96 near Howell.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, deputies believe the Iowa man, driving a black Audi, was traveling east in the highways westbound lanes.

The crash happened near the West Highland Road marker around 1:57 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman along with a 28-year-old woman and 4-year-old girl who were passengers in her car, were taken to the University of Michigan Hospital.

The 30-year-old driver later died from her injuries. The two passengers are in stable condition.

The names of those involved haven't been released.

