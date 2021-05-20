Lansing woman finds courage to open tea blending business after the death of her father

LANSING, Mich. — Katrina Price loved blending tea for herself, her friends and her family.

After her father passed away last year, she found the courage to take her passion a step further.

Price’s father died after suffering from a stroke. She said tea was always their “thing.”

“I know, a stigma in the black community is fathers are not around, you know, they're absent or they're not as active in their family life or their children's life. And that was definitely not the case,” she said.

Her father was a huge part of her childhood, and, even in death, he still inspires her. On Mother's Day, she launched a website for her tea blending business, Urblends.

“Now with blending teas, I always think about him, like, 'Oh, he would definitely like this' or 'He would enjoy this' or, 'I don't think he would like this one too much,'” Price said.

She also said Urblends is a way to still connect with her father.

When she makes her teas, she tries to use all natural ingredients and researches health benefits.

“I really want to be able to teach people the different aspects of self care and loving yourself from the inside out,” she said.

A friend and customer, Darnell Holmes, doesn’t normally drink tea, but he wanted to support his friend. He found her teas refreshing and delicious.

“As a person like me who's getting older or you know, my girlfriend who has different ailments and issues and things like that. It's just really cool to have products that help with like, calming or relaxation,” said Holmes.

Price doesn’t have her own shop yet, but when it's time for a new blend, you can find her packing a new batch in the kitchen of the Allen Neighborhood Center.

