Lansing woman arrested for stabbing

LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing woman has been arrested for stabbing another woman Saturday afternoon.

The Lansing Police Department responded to the 800 block of West Ionia Street at 2:30 p.m. on a report of a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and arraigned Sunday.

