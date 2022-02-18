Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lansing Township police identify victim in hit and run

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 1:56 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 13:56:04-05

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Township Police have identified the victim involved in a hit and run on Tuesday as Randall Harlow of Lansing.

The incident happened in the area of West Saginaw Street near Deerfield Avenue.

Lansing Township police say they’ve recovered a vehicle in connection to the investigation and have gotten a search warrant for the vehicle.

As of right now, no arrests have been made, but a suspect has been identified.

Any one with information is asked to called the Lansing Township Police Department at (517) 485-1700.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!