Lansing Township man charged with fatally shooting the mother of his children

LANSING TWP, Mich. — A Lansing Township man has been charged with shooting and killing the mother of his children.

Lansing Township police said Michael Edward Sczepanski, 22, was arraigned Feb. 21 on open murder and felony of firearm charges after an incident that took place on Valentine’s Day.

Police say at around 8:00 p.m., they received a 911 call saying a woman had killed herself by shooting herself in the face. When officers arrived at a residence in the 3500 block of Kings Point Terrace, they found 24-year-old Katelyn Marie Smith dead.

Police later determined the situation was suspicious, questioned Sczepanski and arrested him.

Sczepanski and Smith have two children together, police said, and Smith was pregnant at the time of her death.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Township police Sgt. Brett Ramsden at (517) 999-0331 or email him at ramsdenb@lansingtownship.org.

Stay with FOX 47 News for updates.

