Lansing teen charged for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. — Josiah Cain, an 18-year-old Lansing resident, has been charged with shooting a 15-year-old girl at a large party over the weekend, according to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.

Cain has been charged with:



Assault with intent to murder

Discharging a firearm in or at a building, causing injury

Two counts of felony firearm, associated with the above charges

No bond has been set at this time.

Cain is expected back in court on August 1st, for a Probable Cause Conference and then on August 8th for Preliminary Examination.

