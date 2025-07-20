Lansing Police receive call of shooting at large party, teen girl found shot

LANSING, Mich. — A 15-year-old teenage girl was listed in stable condition after she was shot Saturday night, according to Lansing Police.

Police received the call to the 2500 block of Risdale Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a possible shooting at a large party, according to a news release.

A responding officer helped the girl until Lansing Fire crews arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, the news release said.

Police said that during the investigation, multiple officers were needed to maintain security.

"As the investigation began, a large crowd of juveniles gathered and became disorderly," police said in the news release.

Two adult suspects were taken into custody and police located a firearm, the news release said. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page by sending a private message.