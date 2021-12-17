Lansing teachers to receive $4,000 honorarium

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing educators are set to receive $1,000 per semester for the next two years thanks to an honorarium from the Lansing School District.

Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said the money is meant as a recognition of the work educators have done during the pandemic.

"So much has happened in the last two years, but, even before that, over the last decade," said Chuck Alberts, president of the Lansing Schools Education Association. "And we're looking forward how the profession is going to keep changing with the challenges."

This agreement between the school district and the union will give $4,000 total to all Lansing teachers, school nurses, school psychologists, social workers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.

New employees who join the district in the next two years will also be eligible for $1,000 every semester they work over the 2022-23 school year.

“We're thinking of it as a retention but also kind of a recruitment,” Shuldiner said.

Shuldiner said the money comes from a combination of federal money, grant money and the school’s general fund.

“One of the important things is to make sure that this money is spent on keeping great teachers, great educators, because we know that this money keeps the great talent here,” Shuldiner said.

Shuldiner said the district is in negotiations with unions for school administrators, secretaries and assistants but wanted to start by honoring teachers.

“This is also a testament of our partnership here in the district between the union and the administration that, not only are we dedicated to retaining staff and recruiting top staff, but also giving top instruction every day,” Alberts said.

Eligible staff will receive the first payment at the end of this semester and subsequent payments at the end of each upcoming semester.

