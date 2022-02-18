Lansing School District votes to keep mask mandate

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing School board voted unanimously Thursday night to establish its own mask mandate that will be in effect until the end of the school year.

Prior to Thursday, Lansing School District was under the Ingham County Health Department mandate.

This decision comes on week after the Ingham County Health Department announced its mandate requiring students and teachers to wear masks in Ingham County schools will end Feb. 19.

Lansing School Board President Gabrielle Lawrence said she is "thrilled" at the board's decision, and said she believes this will offer additional protection to Lansing families with children who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Physician and Lansing School Board physician Farhan Bhatti noted at the meeting that high hospitalization rates in Mid-Michigan reinforce the need to extend mandates in schools.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

