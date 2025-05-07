Lansing School District superintendent selected as finalist in Kentucky district's superintendent search

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner has been named a finalist in the search for a new superintendent in Jefferson County, Kentucky.

According to a press release from the Kentucky school system, Shuldiner is one of two finalists. The other is Dr. H. Brian Yearwood, who previously worked as a superintendent in Missouri.

“Both individuals have a wealth of experiences and credentials that have prepared them for a leadership opportunity such as the superintendency of JCPS presents,” said Dr. Corrie Shull, chair of the Jefferson County Board of Education. “Both individuals are capable of elevating student learning in our district, ensuring students continue to excel and our district will continue to flourish."

Shuldiner's accomplishments as superintendent in Lansing included raising the graduation rate by 26%, attendance by 13%, and increasing enrollment, according to the press release. Universal Pre-K, Lansing Technical High School and the Newcomer Center were also launched under his leadership.

He is a Harvard graduate who earned his MSEd from Baruch College. Shuldiner also previously lectured and oversaw the education leadership programs at Hunter College, served on the New York City Board of Education and founded the High School for Public Service in Brooklyn.

The next steps for Shuldiner and Dr. Yearwood are a final round of interviews and Q&A sessions scheduled for May 20 at 4 p.m., the press release said. You can watch it on the district's YouTube page by clicking here. There will be another session starting at 7 p.m.

