Jeremy Patterson elected new Jackson Public Schools superintendent

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson Public Schools announced on Tuesday that Jeremy Patterson will be the District's next superintendent. The Board of Education's 6-1 vote favoring Patterson made it official.

WATCH: Interview with new Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Patterson

Interview with new Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Patterson

Patterson graduated from Jackson High School in 1993 and joined the district in 1998, according to a press release from Jackson Public Schools.

"My experience with the district, and in K-12 education as a coach, teacher, administrator, and assistant superintendent, will be helpful in moving our programs forward for our staff, our students and our community," said Patterson. "Great things are happening in Jackson, and I look forward to continuing to serve in this new role with JPS. The future is bright, and I’m all in!”

Patterson says passing a new bond measure to fund more improvements to the District's infrastructure will be a priority, as well as visibility in the community and among students and teachers.

The District says Patterson's first day as superintendent is July 1.

