Jeremy Patterson elected new Jackson Public Schools superintendent

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson Public Schools announced on Tuesday that Jeremy Patterson will be the District's next superintendent. The Board of Education's 6-1 vote favoring Patterson made it official.
Patterson graduated from Jackson High School in 1993 and joined the district in 1998, according to a press release from Jackson Public Schools.
"My experience with the district, and in K-12 education as a coach, teacher, administrator, and assistant superintendent, will be helpful in moving our programs forward for our staff, our students and our community," said Patterson. "Great things are happening in Jackson, and I look forward to continuing to serve in this new role with JPS. The future is bright, and I’m all in!”
Patterson says passing a new bond measure to fund more improvements to the District's infrastructure will be a priority, as well as visibility in the community and among students and teachers.
The District says Patterson's first day as superintendent is July 1.