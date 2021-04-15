Lansing school district “hopes” to provide some in-person learning by end of the month

LANSING, Mich. — After 13 months of no in-person learning, officials with the Lansing School District have decided again to push back the date when students will be allowed back in classrooms.

The COVID-19 surge in the state is the primary reason.

“This latest school delay has to be expected by students, families, teachers, and staff because the fact is that COVID minimum infection metrics in Ingham County are still too high to safely expect students to return to school buildings,” said Superintendent Sam Sinicropi.

“We have said many times, the science dictates to us when students can safely return to school" he said. "We will keep classes online and hope for the best, but we will be prepared to change direction again if needed. We will keep providing face-to-face one-on-one services currently offered through the Department of Special Education. Our Learning Labs will remain open and in operation.”

If COVID numbers are down by April 26., Lansing students will have the option to have some in-person learning through a “Safe Learning Plan” developed by the district.

The plan will allow students to attend morning virtual learning on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Students will have the option to come into school in the afternoons on those days for face-to-face instruction.

On Wednesdays, classes will be virtual, and all buildings will be closed and cleaned. Lansing School District said that the district is spending $1.5 million on high-tech cleaning equipment.

“This will allow us to deep clean, sanitize, and troubleshoot, making sure teachers and staff have the PPE they need,” said Gabrielle Lawrence, president of Lansing School District Board of Education.

While they’re optimistic about starting in-person learning on April 26, the in-person learning date is subject to change.

“Our goal is for that number, new cases per 100,000 to be under 5,” Lawrence said. “We know if it’s between 5 and 9, we will consider reopening the building. Currently, as of right now, that number is 55.7.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook