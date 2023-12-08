Lansing School district celebrates an enrollment and test scores increase

Lansing School Districts index scores have increased by 66%

Enrollment for the district also increased by 136 students

Lansing schools administration and parents are excited to see the shift from last year and hope that this brings more Lansing residents back into the district

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Lansing Eastern, Sexton and Everett.... We carry their t-shirts, their sweatshirts, their crew necks"

Melik Brown wears many hats ..... business owner..... community activist and the greatest hat of all.... father

"We just had a graduate of Eastern High School... He's 19 years old.. We have a sophomore at Eastern High school she's 14 years old and we have a 2nd grader a very enthusiastic 2nd grader and we have a 3 year old in preschool"

And after years within the Lansing School District..... He has seen the highs and lows

"A year ago we said to the community we were honest with the community that our scores... Our index scores in the Lansing district were low"

But this year..... Superintendent Ben Shuldiner is singing a different tune

"Our enrollment has actually gone up by over 100 students and I stand here before with really numbers I find to be extraordinary I haven't seen any other district that will be able to say what we're saying is that our district all of our schools went by 66%"

That 66% increase includes students growth, proficiency, graduation rates, student success and spans across every single grade level.

"The staff, administrators, our teachers our support staff really had to wrap our head around the changes that needed to be made. Hard changes... Uncomfortable changes... That required a lot of work but we're finding for the benefits for our students in the success"

"The fact that test scores are going up... People are doing better...Man *claps"

And the district hopes that this increase will encourage families to...

"Come back home folks..... There are 6000 families who live in the Lansing school district who choose to send their kids somewhere else... Now is the time to come back home"

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

