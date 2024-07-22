Lansing residents react to Biden withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race

President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will withdraw from the presidential election.

Democrats will now have to pick a new candidate for president.

Watch video to see Lansing neighbors' reaction to the news.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“It's a sad inevitability I did vote for and support Biden in the previous election” Said Scott Harris, Biden Voter.

On Sunday, Just minutes after the news broke, I Hit the streets asking questions.

Neighbors from All across the Aisle give their thoughts

“I voted for the Third Party,” Said Drew Kuespert, Independent.

“I'm a Republican Conservative” Said Susan Davis, Republican.

“I’m an Independent voter but I Voted for Biden,” Said Joe Nehls, Independent.

Neighbors I spoke with say they saw it coming.

“I’m not really surprised, I think it was something pretty necessary if the Democrats wanted to win the election.” Said Nehls.

“I think it's for the best, I think something that is very important is that we have some candidates that are invigorated and ready to move forward with this country,” Said Kuespert.

“I think it’s a good thing, I don't think he has any mental facilities left to run as president so it’s good for the democratic party. It'll be interesting to see who he has running in his case.” Said Davis.

And regarding who might be taking his spot in the election, Biden has endorsed his Vice President, Kamala Harris, and neighbors have varied opinions.

“I support Vice President Harris 120% we have to rally around her,” Said Jerimic Clayborn III, Democrat.

“I'm neutral, I wish that she had been more of a public figure the past four years.” Said Nehls.

“Harris to me is ineffective in everything she’s done. Harris is a real detriment to the democratic party.” Said Davis.

WATCH VIDEO: What about Whitmer?

WEB EXTRA: Biden Drop Out

Neighbors also weighed in on if they think it would help Democrats moving forward.

‘I feel like it has the potential to benefit Democrats” Said Nehls.

“I think it’s a positive for the democratic party, I’m not a Democrat myself, but I feel it'd definitely a positive for the Democratic Party and it's gonna give them a boost," said Kuespert.

“No, I think it’s gonna hurt, I know people and swinging different ways but I think it's gonna hurt.” Said Christina Arensheydenreich, Biden voter.

No one can be certain so only time will tell if President Biden's move to drop out will benefit or not.

