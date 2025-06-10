Lansing resident fights to keep natural garden despite city ordinance violations

LANSING, Mich. — Abby Deneau loves her backyard garden in Lansing, filled with hundreds of plant species, but city officials say it violates local ordinances on grass height.

The garden contains approximately 200 different plant species, both native and invasive.

City of Lansing officials claim the garden violates an ordinance limiting grass and weeds to 8 inches in height.



When we asked Abby Deneau to describe her yard, her answer was simple.

"Beautiful," she said.

Deneau wouldn't trade her Lansing backyard for the world.

"Native and invasive, I probably got about 200 different kinds of plants," Deneau said.

These plants preserve habitats for insects and wildlife, including some creatures that might make others uncomfortable.

When asked if visitors might see snakes in her garden, Deneau was enthusiastic.

"Maybe! I hope so! That would be wonderful... Snakes are natural rodent control creatures and we need them in our ecosystem," she said.

Some of Deneau's neighbors support her mission to create a natural habitat.

"I love it, I walk by it all the time with my dog. And Abby is not only just a great resource for planting this garden, but also explaining it too," one neighbor said.

But city of Lansing officials have a different perspective. They recently informed Deneau that her garden project violates a city ordinance, passed by council, which states weeds and grass cannot exceed 8 inches. The notice from the city also stated how the project could be a health hazard and potentially lower property values.

"It's very frustrating when people are trying to talk about something they don't know much about at all, especially when they are trying to control what you do in your yard," Deneau said.

City officials say they receive numerous complaints from neighbors about overgrown grass and weeds. They've indicated that if Deneau wants to change the ordinance, she will need to go through the city council.

Despite the challenges, Deneau remains hopeful about working with her neighbors.

"I would ask for that support from them, and talk to them in a neighborly way!" she said.

