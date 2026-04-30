Lansing police search for missing 12-year-old

Lansing police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Lansing Police Department announced they are looking for Michael Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was possibly last seen in the area of Oakland Avenue and Princeton Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a denim green jacket, dark jeans, and dark blue shoes with white stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

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