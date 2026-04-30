Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lansing police search for missing 12-year-old

Lansing police are looking for missing 12-year-old Michael Kilpatrick, last seen near Oakland and Princeton avenues.
12-year-old Michael Kilpatrick
COURTESY: LANSING POLICE DEPARTMENT FACEBOOK
12-year-old Michael Kilpatrick
12-year-old Michael Kilpatrick
Posted

Lansing police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Lansing Police Department announced they are looking for Michael Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He was possibly last seen in the area of Oakland Avenue and Princeton Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a denim green jacket, dark jeans, and dark blue shoes with white stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Start Your Mornings With FOX 47