Lansing police investigate latest homicide

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police say a 24-year-old man was killed in the city's latest homicide.



Police were dispatched to a medical call at the 2200 block of W. Holmes shortly before 10 p.m.

The man had been killed when officers arrived.

Lansing police say it's an active investigation, and there is no suspect information to share.



Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brent Sorg (517) 483-4653, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7876 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

