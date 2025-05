infant death investigation

LANSING, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of a nine-month-old infant found unresponsive earlier today in the 200 block of Dunham.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, where they discovered the baby not breathing. Lansing fire crews arrived shortly after and transported the infant to a nearby hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the name of the infant as the investigation continues.