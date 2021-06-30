Lansing Police: Drowning death of woman pulled from Grand River appears to be 'tragic accident'

LANSING, Mich. — The woman whose body was pulled from the Grand River near Moores Park on Monday has been identified as 25-year-old Claire Mary Beeman.

Lansing police said in a news release there are no signs of foul play and that Beeman's drowning death appears to be a "tragic accident."

Police and firefighters were called to Moores Park at 6:24 p.m. Monday on a report of a woman in the river. While searching for her, they were interrupted by a thunderstorm, but the search continued when the storm lifted.

The Lansing Police Department's dive team found the Beeman's body in the water. She was dead when they pulled her out.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 or Detective Theresa Mironiuk at (517) 483-4822.

