Lansing police ask for public's help finding suspects in shooting case

Lansing Police department
Posted at 11:30 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 12:16:07-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police are asking the public to help them find the occupants of a gray Chevy Impala involved in a shooting case last week.

Detectives are sharing the picture of the car on the department's Facebook page, hoping a tipster will step forward.

Police say in the post that suspects fired several shots at another car on Daft Street near West Miller Road.

Police said the car in the photo has damage to the driver's side and windshield.

Police are asking anyone with information about who was inside the Impala to call either (517) 483-4600 or Detective Mike Looney at (517) 483-6869.

