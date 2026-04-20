Lansing neighbors volunteer at Fenner Nature Center to celebrate annual Earth Day Extravaganza event

Neighbors picked up their shovels and came out for the annual Earth Day Extravaganza at Fenner Nature Center Sunday.

More than 50 volunteers attended the annual Earth Day Extravaganza at Fenner Nature Center

Neighbors helped the environment by removing invasive plants, maintaining trails and picking up litter

Volunteers say local efforts can help protect natural habitats and combat climate anxiety

WATCH: More than 50 volunteers celebrate Earth Day at Fenner Nature Center

More than 50 volunteers celebrate Earth Day at Fenner Nature Center

More than 50 volunteers attended the event held every Earth Day weekend to remove invasive plants, maintain trails and pick up litter.

Fenner Nature Center volunteer and stewardship coordinator Dylan Lallemand helped organize the event.

"People would simply not be here without our green spaces and our natural habitats," Lallemand said.

Lansing neighbor Alex Krabill fights back against climate anxiety through bi-weekly volunteering at the nature center.

"I’m not gonna lie, I have climate anxiety. I think that the rest of my generation also has climate anxiety," Krabill said.

Krabill spends time removing invasive species and helping restore native plant life along the trails.

"This is my fourth Earth Day. So I started March of 2023," Krabill said."It’s a great way to sort of feel at peace with yourself and with the world and to feel fulfilled after you do it."

Lallemand and Krabill say there are simple ways neighbors can take part in Earth Day efforts at home.

"Learning what benefits our natural habitats here in Michigan in the Lansing area, how to identify those species, those plants that could be a problem," Lallemand said.

It could be as simple as taking a look around you.

"Taking a walk in your local park, being curious about the environment around you," Krabill said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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