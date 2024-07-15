Lansing Neighbor's reaction to assassination attempt on former President Trump

An assassination attempt was carried out on former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The shooter has been identified as 20-year-old Matthew Crooks.

“I was actually watching it live out of curiosity and I was stunned”

Voters in our neighborhood were taken aback from what transpired at Saturday night's Trump rally.

“Absolute total shock, at first, and then just seeing him get up, it blew my mind.”

“I was surprised but not really shocked because Donald Trump continues to fester this anger.”

All the neighborhood voters say after seeing the assassination attempt, they would like to see cooler heads prevail in both parties.

"Just calm down with the negativity towards one another"

" I think they need to communicate better their constituents and the people in this country"

Independent voters like Tim Guenther have been frustrated with this election cycle

“It's Ridiculous, I hate it, they should talk about issues and their not talking about issues”

And for Republicans, voters like Donald Feldpasch say this event isn't changing his mind on who he's voting for.

"Oh, absolutely not, in fact I think that, I was already planning on voting for him before, it just solidifies even more that I'm going to convince more people to do it."

Lisa Hancock, a Democratic voter, doesn't think much change will come following the events from Saturday.

"I think that the people that are already locked in, to what they think, I don't think it's going to help him in any way because I think that people who believe what they believe are already going to vote for Biden.

With the presidential race just four months away, voters continue to see the importance and this race has.

"I think it is the race of the century."

"The race is the most interesting one that I've seen in a long time."

