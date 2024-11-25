Lansing neighbors kick off holiday shopping season with local events

Lansing neighbors flocked to Art Unlimited’s Holiday Market and Cowboy Christmas for unique holiday gifts.

Holiday spending is expected to hit $980 billion nationwide with an average budget of $1,168 In Lansing according to WalletHub.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors are starting their holiday shopping.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“I actually look forward to it all year” Leigha Martyn, Lansing Shopper.

From Cowboy hats and boots to Christmas Ornaments and decorations, Lansing Neighbors got their start to Holiday Shopping.

“Today is the start, isn't it, this is our first big holiday event.” Kaylee Muirhead, Lansing Shopper.

Neighbors flocked to Art Unlimited’s Holiday Market and the Cowboy Christmas horse show and holiday shopping to get that start.

According to WalletHub holiday shopping is expected to reach over 980 billion dollars this year, a growth of around 3 percent from last year.

“I usually spend a couple hundred” Said Murihead.

“Probably around 1 to 2 thousand,” said Susie Davenport, Lansing Shoppers.

“I feel like I usually spend around 5 to 6 hundred.” Said Martyn.

WalletHub says Lansing neighbors are estimated to spend an average of just under 1,200 dollars.

That's good news for local businesses.

“November and December are always our busiest season,” said O'Connor.

Anne O'Connor, owner of Art Unlimited sees the holiday shopping surge firsthand.

“This is our third or fourth year and we have a lot more people than we usually do.” Said O'Connor.

Neighbors I talked to today say they'll do their mix of shopping online and in-store, highlighting that shopping small is important.

"It's more unique gifts and it supports the local artisan's" Said Davenport.

Neighbors have plenty of opportunities to continue to snag holiday deals with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday just around the corner.

And while shopping plays a big part this holiday season, so do families while neighbors were excited to shop they say they're also excited to get back together.

"We see all our family over the holidays and sometimes it's the only time we see them, so, definitely excited." Said Jennifer Johnson, Lansing Shopper.

