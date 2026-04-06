Lansing neighbors gather at St. Gerard Catholic Church to celebrate the Easter holiday as a community

Catholics from across the Lansing area came together Sunday to celebrate the Easter holiday at St. Gerard Catholic Church.

Lansing neighbors gathered at St. Gerard Catholic

Church to celebrate Easter Sunday.

Church to celebrate Easter Sunday. Neighbors across Mid-Michigan attended Masses throughout the holiday weekend.

A parishioner highlighted the importance of

community and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

WATCH: Lansing neighbors gather to celebrate Easter at St. Gerard Catholic Church

Lansing neighbors gather to celebrate Easter at St. Gerard Catholic Church

Across Mid-Michigan, neighbors gathered throughout the weekend to celebrate Easter. I sat in on Mass Sunday evening and spoke with parishioner Brian Peacock, who said he has been celebrating Easter there for about 40 years.

"It’s a wonderful community and a wonderful parish. This isn’t my first Mass this weekend. In fact, it’s my fourth, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything," Peacock said.

Peacock said the focus of the weekend is the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and coming together as a community to celebrate that message.

"He is risen - that's what it means. The fulfillment of the prophecy of Jesus' life and death and resurrection," Peacock said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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