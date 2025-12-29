Lansing man charged with murder in shooting that killed teen, hurt six others in May incident

LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing man has been charged with murder following a shooting that left a teenager dead and 6 other hurt.

Officials say that 20-year-old Damarion Joseph McCall was arraigned on Saturday on open murder and six counts of assault with intent to murder.

The charges stem from a May 27th shooting on the 300 block of Riverfront Drive in Lansing.

Police say that officers found seven people with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene around 2:50 in the morning.

We’re told that 17-year-old Kylete Owens died after being shot in the head.

Investigators found 58 shell casings from multiple weapons at the scene.

McCall also faces charges for carrying a weapon with unlawful intent and eight counts of felony firearm.

He’s being charged as a habitual third offender.

Bond was set at $500,000 cash and has not been posted.

McCall is scheduled for a probable cause conference on January 9th and a preliminary examination January 16th.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.