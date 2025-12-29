Lansing man charged with murder in shooting that killed teen, hurt six others in May incident

LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing man has been charged with murder following a shooting that left a teenager dead and 6 other hurt.
Officials say that 20-year-old Damarion Joseph McCall was arraigned on Saturday on open murder and six counts of assault with intent to murder.
The charges stem from a May 27th shooting on the 300 block of Riverfront Drive in Lansing.
Police say that officers found seven people with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene around 2:50 in the morning.
We’re told that 17-year-old Kylete Owens died after being shot in the head.
Investigators found 58 shell casings from multiple weapons at the scene.
McCall also faces charges for carrying a weapon with unlawful intent and eight counts of felony firearm.
He’s being charged as a habitual third offender.
Bond was set at $500,000 cash and has not been posted.
McCall is scheduled for a probable cause conference on January 9th and a preliminary examination January 16th.
