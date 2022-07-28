Lansing man charged with multiple counts of owning child pornography

LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing man was charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

Corey Randall Parks, 27, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The offense date is listed as Oct. 3, 2021.

Parks was arraigned on July 23 and his bond was set at $50,000. Bond was posted on July 25.

A probable cause conference has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 11.

