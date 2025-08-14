Lansing man arraigned on felony charges for officer-involved shooting in April 2024

LANSING, Mich. — Andrial Ortiz, a 30-year-old of Lansing, was arraigned last Friday in the 54A District Court in Lansing on 17 felony charges for an officer-involved shooting back in April 2024.

Prosecutors say on April 10, 2024, Ortiz resisted arrest after two Lansing Police Officers searched his car during a traffic stop.

During the struggle, Ortiz managed to disarm an officer, firing once and shooting an officer in the leg.

The other officer then fired at Ortiz, shooting him in the leg, and was able to remove the pistol from his grip.

Both Ortiz and the officer survived their injuries.

Partial body camera footage was released by the police following the incident.

The incident was previously investigated by the Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel, who said the officer was justified under the law in their use of force.

On Friday, Ortiz was arraigned on the following:

One count of Resisting & Obstructing a Police Officer Causing Serious Impairment, a 15-year felony,

Two counts of Disarming a Police Officer, a 10-year felony,

One count of Attempting to Disarm a Police Officer, a 5-year felony,

Two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, a 5-year felony,

One count of Resisting & Obstructing a Police Officer Causing Injury, a 4-year felony,

Two counts of Resisting & Obstructing a Police Officer, a 2-year felony, and

Eight counts of Felony Firearm, Second Offense, a 5-year felony, upon which convicted persons must be sentenced to consecutive terms of incarceration.

Ortiz has been charged as a Habitual Fourth Offender, with his bond set at $100,000.

Ortiz will return to court for a probable cause conference on August 22 and a preliminary examination on August 29.

