Lansing man accused of conspiring to help ISIS pleads guilty to terrorism charges

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing resident Mohamed Haji, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiring to provided material support to a terrorist organization, specifically the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, better known as ISIS.

Haji is the third Lansing man charged in the case. Muse Muse and Mohamud Muse pleaded guilty to the same offense in January.

Court documents reveal between December 2018 and January 2019, Muse Muse coordinated with someone he believed to be a Somali ISIS fighter to wire funds for airline tickets to travel to Mogadishu, Somalia.

He believed he would meet an ISIS representative.

The three Lansing men picked up money to help Muse Muse with his trip.

FBI agents arrested Muse Muse at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids on January 21, 2019.

His brother Mohamud Muse and cousin Haji were arrested as co-conspirators.

All three were indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple charges.

Haji is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept 22. He will face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

