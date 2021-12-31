Lansing ends 2021 with 7 unsolved homicides

LANSING, Mich. — Marlon Beard knows exactly how long it's been.

“Today is the 200th day,” he said on Thursday, the 200th day since he lost his son. “It’s still unbelievable and I still have to wake up and accept it like it’s just happened.”

Beard said he’s living a father’s worst nightmare. His 17-year-old son Marshawn lost his life to gun violence in June, one of two teens who died after being shot at Rotary Park. Both killings are unsolved.

“I don’t even know what I would say to the person that took my son from me,” Beard said.

Lansing Police have reported a record high 24 homicides in 2021. Seven of those homicides remain unsolved.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has said multiple times that Lansing Police work hard to solve each but, and that he knows they need more resources, but Marlon says Lansing police should be doing more to stop the violence.

“They’re not doing anything to prevent these murders,” Beard said. “I’m not selfish enough to think they should use all the resources to go after the person that shot my son. I think they should use the resources they have to try and stop what’s going on in the streets of Lansing and to prevent another parent from having to go through what I have gone through.”

Even though he’s not ready to have the conversation with his son’s killer, Beard said knowing will still bring him closure.

“The only thing that could possibly come from it to me is that my son meant enough for law enforcement to investigate and prosecute and bring someone to justice,” he said.