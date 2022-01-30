Watch
Lansing community advocate Joan Jackson Johnson passes away at 73

Elle Meyers
Joan Jackson Johnson passes away at 73.
Joan Jackson Johnson
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 15:31:31-05

LANSING, Mich. — Joan Jackson Johnson, the former director of Lansing's Human Relations and Community Services passed away.

On Saturday, the City of Lansing shared the news in a Facebook post, offering their condolences to the Jackson Johnson's family.

Jackson Johnson was a force in the Lansing community. In her 13 years working for the city, she focused her attention on food insecurity and homelessness.

“She served the most in need for many years, helped so many people and left a terrific legacy of service in Lansing,” the city said in the Facebook post.

