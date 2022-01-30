Lansing community advocate Joan Jackson Johnson passes away at 73

LANSING, Mich. — Joan Jackson Johnson, the former director of Lansing's Human Relations and Community Services passed away.

On Saturday, the City of Lansing shared the news in a Facebook post, offering their condolences to the Jackson Johnson's family.

Jackson Johnson was a force in the Lansing community. In her 13 years working for the city, she focused her attention on food insecurity and homelessness.

“She served the most in need for many years, helped so many people and left a terrific legacy of service in Lansing,” the city said in the Facebook post.

