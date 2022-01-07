Lansing City Councilman Brandon Betz resigns

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing City Councilman Brandon Betz has resigned, according to Council President Adam Hussain.

Hussain said he received a resignation letter on Friday.

Betz’s resignation comes after a year of controversy. Betz was censured by the Council and stripped of his committee assignments in February after sending mocking text messages to Black activist Michael Lynn Jr. He was set to regain his committee assignments next month.

On Friday, an Ingham County judge cleared the way to a recall petition against Betz to go forward.

“I think he intended to finish his term, but I think he had doubt that he was not able to bring the ward together like it should be brought together," Hussain said.

Hussain said he expects the Council to accept Betz's resignation at its meeting on Monday.

