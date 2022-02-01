Lansing City Council names 3 finalists for First Ward seat

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing City Council interviewed 11 candidates for the open First Ward seat, and selected three finalists: Brian Daniels, the founder of Empower Lansing; Benjamin Dowd, assistant director of the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan; and Caitlin Cavanagh, an assistant professor of criminal justice at Michigan State University.

Each candidate was given a 12-minute interview, during which they talked about the issues they hoped to address if given the position.

“I think that we obviously need to address the gun violence in the city. What I am worried about is that these kids are being traumatized, but I want to make sure they are getting the resources and therapy that they need,” Daniels said.

“Transparency within the city is so important,” Dowd said. “So I think we really need to pay attention to who is serving on different committees in the city. And I think I want to promote how to be transparent in on Council.”

The three finalists will be interviewed again on Tuesday, and the City Council will vote on who will fill the seat vacated by Brandon Betz last month.

